4th Ward Incumbent Has Emanuel’s Backing, But Is That Good?

(CBS) — Despite the endorsement of the former president and Chicago’s mayor, an upcoming special election in the 4th Ward is no slam dunk for the incumbent alderman.
Sophia King has held the seat for nine months, and now she’s fighting to keep it because four others want the elected post: attorneys Marcellus Moore, Ebony Lucas and Gerald Scott McCarthy and community advocate Gregory Seals Livingston.
King says she’s not nervous.
“What sets me apart from my opponents is the track record that I have,” she tells CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker.
What also sets King apart is an endorsement by former President Barack Obama and the support of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who appointed her to the Chicago City Council last April.
“The mayor is not very popular in a big part of the black community,” says political strategist Maze Jackson.
Jackson says King’s opponents are taking advantage of that and accusing King of rubber-stamping the mayor’s agenda. King disagrees with that characterization.
Moore says he “understands the issues in the ward and will advocate for the people.” McCarthy promises to focus more attention on fighting violence.
CBS 2 was not able to connect with the other two candidates.
Voters decide Feb. 28. If no candidate gets at least 50 percent plus 1, there will be a runoff.