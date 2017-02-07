Cardinals Accidentally Used Photo Of Cubs Logo Ball In Their Own Promotion

February 7, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals

(CBS) The Cubs have had the rival Cardinals’ number in the past couple years, beating them in the 2015 National League Divisional Series before rolling to the NL Central and a historic championship in 2016.

Off the field, the Cardinals also had a recent Cubs-related mishap.

In promotional material posted to the Cardinals’ official Twitter account, the team used a photo of a Cubs logo ball to promote a “Cardinals Spring Training Experience.” The mistake was caught by several users on Twitter, and the account @BestFansStLouis, which constantly trolls the Cardinals, made sure everyone was aware.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia