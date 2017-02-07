Caught On Camera: Masked Bridgeport Burglar Makes His Escape

(CBS) – A frightening scene caught on camera: a masked man making his getaway, minutes after breaking into a home.
It wasn’t the only residence on the block that he hit.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
It’s the middle of the day when the masked man in black catapults over an alley gate in Bridgeport, his escape caught on neighbors’ security cameras.
Eleventh Ward Ald. Patrick Thompson says police have the images and are working the case.
The alderman says there have been at least three burglaries in just the past 36 hours. The latest near 33rd and Normal, on Tuesday. The thief kicked in the front door.
“This is very frustrating,” he says.
Neighbors, in the meantime, are trying to watch out for each other.