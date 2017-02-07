City Won’t Cut Funding For Minority HIV/AIDS Care Groups

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Emanuel Administration is trying to reassure social service agencies that it does not plan to cut funds for most providers working with African Americans with HIV and AIDS.
Advocates with the Strategic Leadership Council have been concerned about the Chicago Department of Public Health’s plan to change the way it spends $40 million for HIV/Aids prevention and care.
They’re concerned black agencies serving those populations would be cut out.
But spokeswoman Creola Hampton said health officials said they have no plans to defund organizations.
“Let’s make sure that we get the clarity and the input, and give a specific answer and let’s see a specific response to make sure that organizations that serve black and brown communities are not cut out,” Hampton said.
A statement from the health department said officials plan to hear from the service providers at a town hall meeting later this week.