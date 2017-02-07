Death Of Worker At Geneva Bell Tower Ruled Accidental

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a maintenance worker in a suburban Chicago tower has been classified as an accident.
An autopsy by the Kane County medical examiner’s office found that 47-year-old Donald Tentler of West Dundee died Friday of asphyxiation due to mechanical compression of his neck.
Toxicology tests are pending, but the coroner’s office says the death is being classified as accidental.
Officials say the worker was crushed in an aerial lift while working on a sign at Geneva Commons, a strip mall in Geneva. Emergency crews found Tentler dead by the time they responded to a report of an industrial accident.
