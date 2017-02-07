Facebook Post Helps Toddler Get New Kidney From Parents’ Ex-Classmate

CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler has just received a kidney transplant at Lurie Children’s Hospital, while his father fights a life-or-death battle of his own.
Liz Wolodkiewicz went to high school with Ryan and Ashley Wagner in the small McHenry County town of Johnsburg.
All three are now in their early 30s, and the Wagners’ son, Miles, is 2 ½ years old. He had a liver transplant a year ago, and also needed a kidney.
Through Ashley’s Facebook page, Liz found out the family needed a donor.
“Two things stuck out to me. One was I was his exact blood type; and the second was her question, ‘Is it on your bucket list to save a life?'” she said. “And I thought that should be on everybody’s bucket list.”
So Liz became the kidney donor for Miles, and he received his new kidney on Monday.
Miles’ prognosis is good, but his father, Ryan, has colon cancer, which has spread.
“For me, the amount of time that I have – because of cancer – is definitely reduced, and my main goal was I wanted to see him healthy,” Ryan said.