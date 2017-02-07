Lake County Government Center Evacuated Over Threatening Call

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, Ind., was evacuated Tuesday afternoon, after someone made a threatening phone call.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said, at about noon, the Lake County Prosecutor’s office notified them about a call they had received from a person who made a threat toward the county government building.
The sheriff’s office said all civilian personnel were evacauted while police searched the building, which is home to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, Lake County Courthouse, Lake County Board of Commissioners, and several other Lake County government offices.
“The Lake County Government Center will remain closed until further notice as a result of this threat,” Lake County Sheriff John Buncich said in a statement.
Further details were not immediately available.