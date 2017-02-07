Northwestern Investigating Date Rape Drug, Sexual Assault Allegations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University issued a security alert after several reports of women being given date rape drugs; some of the women also said they were sexually assaulted.

Four women reported they were possibly given a date rape drug while attending a party at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Jan. 21, according to an alert from the school’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Office. Two of those women believe they were sexually assaulted.

University police also have said they received an anonymous report last week that a female student was sexually assaulted, and might have been given a date rape drug. That incident allegedly happened after the woman attended an event at an unnamed fraternity house.

The university is investigating each of the incidents.

The Intrafraternity Council told the Daily Northwestern they were working with the university in response to the sexual assault allegations.

The national Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity also issued the following statement:

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon headquarters has launched an investigation into a sexual-assault allegation regarding our chapter at Northwestern University. In addition, we will be working with university administrators and chapter leaders to gain more information on the incident, and our staff member specifically assigned to Title IX matters will be working with our investigative team. Any form of assault or sexual misconduct by anyone, brother or not, college man or not, is completely unacceptable, and we do not tolerate actions that are inconsistent with our mission. Sigma Alpha Epsilon always is committed to the safety and well-being of our members and the guest with whom they interact, and that commitment includes making sure our members provide a safe, enjoyable environment in their homes. When incidents are brought to our attention, we take immediate action, and will not hesitate to take corrective actions or impose sanctions on any member or chapter that fails to follow the stringent guidelines we set forth.

Police want to know if there have been any more victims. Students have been reminded to report any sexual misconduct they might have witnessed.