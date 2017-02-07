Sheriff’s Police Investigate Cemetery Shooting During Burial

(CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding the person who shot and wounded a man Saturday as he attended the burial of another man who’d been shot.
The funeral was for 20-year-old Jomontae Freeman, who was shot and found in the back seat of a car on the Near West Side two weeks ago.
He was being buried Saturday at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside.
And Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Sheriff Tom Dart, says shots were fired at the cemetery – critically wounding a 36-year-old man.
“And incredibly, no one thus far has seemed to have seen anything or have any information.
“So this is just a plea for the public’s help – to help identify who is responsible for this violence.”
Smith says there were about 60 people at the graveside service. But she says no one has come forward with information.