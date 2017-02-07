Some Northwestern Students Rattled By Date-Rape Allegations

(CBS) — Troubling accusations on the campus of Northwestern University: The school is now investigating reports of at least three sexual assaults at fraternities involving date-rape drugs.

A campus alert the university was made aware that “four female students attending an event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Evanston were possibly given a date-rape drug.”

Two of the students believe they were sexually assaulted, according to the alert. The alleged incidents took place on Jan. 21

The notice has sent shock waves across the Evanston campus.

“Some of us don’t want to attend frat parties anymore. It’s scary being a woman in campus, and not knowing what’s going to happen to you,” a female freshman tells CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot..

Brandon Weghorst, Associate Executive Director of Communications for Sigma Alpha Epsilon, says the organization won’t tolerate misconduct by its members.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon believes any form of assaults or sexual misconduct by anybody, whether or not he’s a brother, is unacceptable,” he says.

Sarah Layden, Interim Executive Director of Rape Victim Advocates, says it often takes time for victims to come forward.

“Particularly in situations on college campuses, where they’re within the same social circle, they may be fearful of the way their friends are going to react to this happening,” she says.

The security alert to students said the university also received an anonymous tip about a third alleged rape, at an unnamed fraternity house, on Feb. 2. A date-rape drug may have been used in that incident, too, officials said.

Northwestern says all of the incidents are being investigated.