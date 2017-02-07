South Elgin Student Back Home From Hospital After School Hallway Beating

(CBS) — A South Elgin boy beaten into a coma in a school hallway last week is now back home from the hospital, his family tweeted.
The good news came Tuesday night from Karen Sembdner via Twitter. A photo she posted shows Henry Sembdner sitting with family members with the note: “#HenryStrong Look Who’s Home!”
Another student at Kenyon Woods Middle School allegedly slammed 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to the ground on Friday, after Henry bumped into that other student in the hallway between classes. Henry suffered multiple facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, and he was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
His plight caught the attention of Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who sent well wishes to the boy and promised him a trip to Wrigley Field. Henry’s fellow students, meanwhile, wore Cubs colors Tuesday to show support for their classmate.