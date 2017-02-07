Stranger Detained After Battering Juveniles At Chicago School

(CBS) – Police have detained a suspect after he allegedly entered a Gold Coast school property and roughed up three juveniles.
Officials at Ogden International School, 24 W. Walton St., say a stranger entered the playground area around 11 a.m. Tuesday while students were at recess. The person “became involved in an altercation with three students” before he was escorted off the property.
No students were seriously injured, school officials said in a communication to parents. Ogden is a K-12 school; it has two campuses.
Chicago police were notified and have a suspect in custody. Charges were pending, police said.
Ogden school officials say they have taken additional safety precautions.