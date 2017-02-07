Students Show Support For South Elgin Boy Injured In Attack At School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A middle school in South Elgin likely will be a sea of blue and red on Tuesday, as students wear Cubs gear in support of a classmate who is in the hospital, recovering from serious brain and skull injuries suffered in an attack in the hallway.

Another student allegedly slammed 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to the ground on Friday, after Henry bumped into the other student in the hallway between classes at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin.

Henry suffered multiple facial fractures and bleeding on the brain. He was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remained in intensive care on Tuesday.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help pay for Henry’s medical bills.

Classmates also planned to wear Chicago Cubs gear on Tuesday to show support for Henry.

“We’re just heartened by the outpouring of support and compassion. I know the family of the injured student, Henry, feel that way,” District U-46 communications director Mary Fergus said.

Meanwhile, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said in a Tweet that he has a couple tickets waiting for Henry after he recovers and visits Wrigley Field.

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Fergus said Henry’s condition has improved dramatically since Friday. He has been taken off a breathing tube, and is breathing on his own. He also has been talking, eating, and starting to walk around his room.

While District U-46 officials won’t reveal much about the student believed to have caused Henry’s injuries, police said he did not return to school on Monday. He was taken into custody Friday, but was then released to his parents.

“According to the student code of conduct, as far as any police investigation, we have a reciprocal agreement to report any kinds of things that happen at schools, and so we did that report that morning, and there is a police investigation,” said District U-46 director of safety and culture John Heiderscheidt.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office is considering an array of possible charges against the student who attacked Henry.