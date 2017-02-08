After 3-13 Campaign, Bears Raising Season-Ticket Prices In Most Sections In 2017

(CBS) After a 3-13 season, their worst in franchise history in a 16-game schedule, the Bears are raising ticket prices in most sections for 2017, according to a letter from president Ted Phillips that was sent to season-ticket holders Wednesday.
“Most” sections at Soldier Field for Bears’ 10 home games (two preseason, eight regular season) will see a price increase of 1 to 4 percent, according to the letter, while “some” will see a price decrease. The Bears will also continue to use variable pricing to reflect the value and demand of games, though that won’t affect the overall season-ticket pricing, the team said.
Phillips called the Bears’ season “challenging and disappointing,” adding it’s “one we will not repeat.”
“We shared in your frustration and do not take your passion and loyalty for granted,” Phillips wrote. “We are humbled by your dedication to the Bears and know we must be better.”
Phillips lauded the work of general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox in laying a foundation and creating a better culture. The Bears are 9-23 in two years of the Pace/Fox regime.
“There are many reasons to be optimistic for the future,” Phillips wrote. “It starts with our young core. Since Ryan Pace and John Fox arrived, we have gone from one of the oldest teams to one of the youngest.”