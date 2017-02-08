Bears’ Zach Miller: Rehab From Broken Foot Going ‘Great’

(CBS) Rehab from a broken right foot is going “great” for Bears tight end Zach Miller, he said on Bears All-Access on Wednesday evening.
Miller suffered the injury in a November loss to the Giants. It was the latest in a series of health troubles that he’s dealt with during his NFL career. Miller, 32, missed three straight seasons from 2012-’14, then returned in 2015, playing in 15 games and impressing the Bears to the point that they signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.
“I’ll be ready when we get back in April,” Miller said. “Everything’s going according to plan, ahead of schedule. I’ve been through this exact rehab schedule before. I know what it entails, and I’ve been able to bounce back and play at a high level before, and I’m comfortable with that. You just got to put in the time and the work and when it’s time to get back in April and go through OTAs, I’ll just build on that and work towards getting ready for training camp.”
Miller had 47 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in 2016. He’s currently slotted as Chicago’s No. 1 tight end.