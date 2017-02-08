Bulls Rule Jimmy Butler Out At Warriors With A Heel Injury, While Dwyane Wade Is Sick

(CBS) The Bulls will be short-handed when they’re on the road to face the league-leading Warriors on Wednesday evening.
Star Jimmy Butler will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday with a right heel injury when Chicago plays at Golden State, coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. Additionally, Dwyane Wade is dealing with an illness and may not be available, Hoiberg said.
Butler has a heel contusion and missed Monday’s win at Sacramento and Friday’s loss at Houston after suffering the injury last week. It will be his fifth missed game of the season. He didn’t participate in shootaround Wednesday.
Coming off two strong games, Michael Carter-Williams will start for Butler, The Athletic’s Sean Highkin reported. Jerian Grant will start as well in the backcourt, while it wasn’t clear who would start for Wade if he can’t play.
Butler (24.6 points per game) and Wade (19.1 points) are Chicago’s two leading scorers. The Bulls entered play Wednesday at 26-26, sitting alone in seventh in the Eastern Conference.