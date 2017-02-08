Chicago Artist Nominated For Best Contemporary Instrumental Album At Grammys

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Grammy awards show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday – just four days away.

One artist up for a nomination comes directly from Chicago. CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the sound of a talent that is truly rare.

At her home studio in Chicago, D-Erania Stampley created jazz that will take her to Los Angeles for music’s biggest night.

“First of all I was shocked,” Stampley said.

‘Shocked’ to be nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the Grammys.

“They send you something in the mail and it shows you,” she said.

For Stampley music is a calling.

As the daughter of a gospel music director, D-Erania Stampley started on the keyboards at the age of three.

“I could always hear well and I would just sit down at the piano and figure out how to play,” Stampley said. “By ear.”

Stampley later picked up the saxophone as a student at Proviso East High School.

Though it was a struggle at first, eventually her persistence paid off. Stampley had performances all over the world, as one of the few females playing the straight alto sax.

“What I try to do is pour my emotions into the instrument,” she said. “I’m a really sensitive person.”

Sensitive, diligent and independent, Stampley is a Grammy nominee without the backing of a major record label.

“Just being there, I am totally grateful,” Stampley said. “It’s an honor.”

After the Grammys on Sunday, Stampley will return to Chicago for a Valentine’s Day concert at the Spaa Theatre in Park Forest. D-Erania Stampley’s music is available on i-Tunes. More information on her shows and music can be found on her website, www.d-erania.com.