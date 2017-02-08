Claypool Hurls More Insults At Gov. Rauner Over School Budget Mess

February 8, 2017 7:14 PM By Steve Miller
Filed Under: Bruce Rauner, CPS, Forrest Claypool, Steve Miller

(CBS) — Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is angrily blaming Gov. Bruce Rauner — again — for Chicago schools’ budget mess.

On Monday, Claypool sent a letter to parents blaming the Republican for the Chicago schools spending freeze.

The Rauner administration accused Claypool of creating a crisis to try to push for a tax increase.

Now Claypool has followed up by calling a news conference to accuse the governor of Donald Trump-like tactics.

“It is a verifiable truth that I’ve been talking about for 18 months that poor black and brown kids in Chicago get a fraction of the resources of white and more affluent children in the rest of the state of Illinois, and Governor Rauner has made it worse – worse,” Claypool said.

Rauner’s office declined to respond. The governor has said years of mismanagement in Chicago has caused the current financial crisis in the city’s school system.
