Claypool Hurls More Insults At Gov. Rauner Over School Budget Mess

(CBS) — Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is angrily blaming Gov. Bruce Rauner — again — for Chicago schools’ budget mess.
On Monday, Claypool sent a letter to parents blaming the Republican for the Chicago schools spending freeze.
The Rauner administration accused Claypool of creating a crisis to try to push for a tax increase.
Now Claypool has followed up by calling a news conference to accuse the governor of Donald Trump-like tactics.
“It is a verifiable truth that I’ve been talking about for 18 months that poor black and brown kids in Chicago get a fraction of the resources of white and more affluent children in the rest of the state of Illinois, and Governor Rauner has made it worse – worse,” Claypool said.
Rauner’s office declined to respond. The governor has said years of mismanagement in Chicago has caused the current financial crisis in the city’s school system.