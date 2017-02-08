Man Attacks Students During Recess At Near North Side School

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were pending Wednesday morning against a 46-year-old man who attacked three students outside a Near North Side school.
Police said the man walked through an unlocked gate into the playground at Ogden International School, at 24 W. Walton St., during recess at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and started a fight with three students.
Recess monitors stopped the man and school security got him out of the playground.
The children suffered minor injuries, and police arrested the attacker.
The principal was changing some school policies, including closing the gates to the playground during school hours. At least one employee will be stationed near the gates during recess.
Parents gladly welcomed the extra security measures.
“I don’t like those gates being open, and people can come in and out as they please,” said Tatiana Christopher, whose son is a student at Ogden. “We came from England – and his other school was super safe.”
The students who were attacked were not seriously injured.
Police said charges were pending Wednesday morning.