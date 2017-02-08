Referendum To Merge Naperville With 3 Other ‘Burbs Appears Dead

(CBS) — The effort to consolidate four western suburbs appears to be dead this afternoon.
A judge ruled Wednesday a proposed ballot question affecting Lisle, Naperville Warrenville and Woodridge will not be on the ballot.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts has the latest.
In Warrenville and Woodridge, petition passers failed to get enough signatures. In Lisle, they failed to notify the court in timely fashion so that a hearing on the question could be scheduled.
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico tells WBBM no one even bothered to collect signatures in Naperville itself.
Chirico says combining the four communities would have been exceedingly difficult.
The originators of the referendum drive have not come forward. Chirico says that strikes many as sinister.