Suspect Charged With Hate Crime In Loop Synagogue Vandalism

(CBS) – A 31-year-old man has been charged in the vandalism of a Loop synagogue over the weekend in which swastikas were posted on the temple and some of its windows were broken.
Stuart Wright is charged with one felony count of a hate crime against a place of worship and one felony count of criminal damage to a school, Chicago Police said Wednesday.
He allegedly is behind the vandalism that occurred at Chicago Loop Synagogue early Saturday. A suspect was seen on surveillance video placing anti-Semitic stickers on the synagogue and striking glass windows, breaking them.
Wright was arrested Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Loomis, police said. He is expected to be in bond court Thursday morning.