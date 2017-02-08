Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: Michael Jordan Told Me 73-Win Record Doesn’t Mean Anything

(CBS) Bulls legend Michael Jordan isn’t lending respect to the 2015-’16 Golden State Warriors breaking the 1995-’96 Bulls’ wins record by going 73-9.

That was made clear when he told Warriors owner Joe Lacob the 73-win record doesn’t mean anything, Lacob revealed in a Tuesday interview on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area.

“On the collective bargaining agreement, I was on the labor committee and I was in New York having a bunch of dinners with Michael Jordan and other owners,” Lacob told Greg Papa of The Game. “There were six of us. Actually, Dan was one of them, Dan Gilbert. Anyway, Michael Jordan — people are drinking and having a good time and all that, but there was a moment where he said, ‘You know, 73 don’t mean (blank).’ He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him, and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, ‘You know, you’re right. We didn’t win it, we had to get better.'”

The 1995-’96 Bulls went 72-10 and followed it up with a championship. The 2015-’16 Warriors went 73-9 before blowing a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals and losing to the Cavaliers.

Lacob still cherishes the Warriors’ 73 wins, even if Jordan doesn’t.

“That was one of the greatest years you could ever have in any sport,” Lacob said of the Warriors last season. “So many things went right. If you remember, all of the games that went our way. I mean, just amazing. It was an unbelievable year … I wear a hat that says 73 on it. It’s sort of my little remembrance of it. Because I know people all say, ‘Oh, well you didn’t win the championship’ — all the talking heads. You know what, we didn’t. But it was still an incredible year and I will never forget it. And we should be very proud of it.”