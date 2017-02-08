Warriors Top Bulls, 123-92

(CBS) Klay Thompson led the way with 28 points and five Warriors scored 13 points or more as Golden State earned a 123-92 win against the undermanned Chicago Bulls at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.
The Bulls were playing without their two leading scorers in Jimmy Butler (heel contusion) and Dwyane Wade (illness), and it showed early. Golden State jumped out to a 30-17 lead after the first quarter, in which Chicago had seven turnovers and shot just 7-of-21.
In large part because of quality games from Robin Lopez (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Taj Gibson (15 points, nine rebounds), the Bulls stayed competitive throughout but just didn’t have enough firepower. Rajon Rondo added 12 points and eight assists.
The Bulls suffered more attrition as well, as forward Paul Zipser left in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return.
Kevin Durant had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who improved to a league-best 44-8, and Draymond Green added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Bulls fell to 26-27 with the loss and hold the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the eighth-place Pistons and 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Hornets.
Chicago next plays Friday at Phoenix (16-37).