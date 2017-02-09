LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Addison Russell Had A Really Long Name As A Youngster, Changed It At Age 13

February 9, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Addison Russell, Chicago Cubs

(CBS) While he shares a name with the street that his workplace sits on, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell came to his name in a much more winding fashion.

Russell was originally named “Geoffreye O’Neal Addison Robert Watts Jr III” on his birth certificate, his mother,Milany Ocampo-Russell, told USA Today. How so?

Well, the “Addison” part came from her obsession with Bruce Willis, who played a character named David Addison on the TV series Moonlighting in the late 1980s. The rest of the name? It’s kind of a mystery.

“When I gave birth, I was kind of out of it with the drugs,’’ Milany Russell told USA Today. “So when I came out of it, there was already the name on the birth certificate: ‘Geoffreye O’Neal Addison Robert Watts Jr III.'”

Apparently, the name stuck. At age 13, Russell’s mother gave him a one-time option to change his name when he was adopted by Wayne, his stepfather and the man he considers his father, USA Today reported. He chose Addison Wayne Russell.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia