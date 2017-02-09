Addison Russell Had A Really Long Name As A Youngster, Changed It At Age 13

(CBS) While he shares a name with the street that his workplace sits on, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell came to his name in a much more winding fashion.
Russell was originally named “Geoffreye O’Neal Addison Robert Watts Jr III” on his birth certificate, his mother,Milany Ocampo-Russell, told USA Today. How so?
Well, the “Addison” part came from her obsession with Bruce Willis, who played a character named David Addison on the TV series Moonlighting in the late 1980s. The rest of the name? It’s kind of a mystery.
“When I gave birth, I was kind of out of it with the drugs,’’ Milany Russell told USA Today. “So when I came out of it, there was already the name on the birth certificate: ‘Geoffreye O’Neal Addison Robert Watts Jr III.'”
Apparently, the name stuck. At age 13, Russell’s mother gave him a one-time option to change his name when he was adopted by Wayne, his stepfather and the man he considers his father, USA Today reported. He chose Addison Wayne Russell.