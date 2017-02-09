Alleged Heroin Dealers Arrested In Undercover Lake County Stings

LAKE COUNTY — Four north suburban heroin dealers have been arrested following a long-term undercover investigation by the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office worked with the DEA, FBI, ATF and Homeland Security to conduct several undercover purchases of drugs and guns across Lake County, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Joshua D. Allen, 29, of Waukegan was arrested Jan. 25, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives purchased a total of 125 grams of heroin from Allen on 10 separate occasions. He was arrested after a final undercover purchase of 19 grams.

Allen was charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anthony E. Hubanks, 27, of Waukegan was arrested the next day, according to the sheriff’s office. Undercover officers purchased more than 70 grams of heroin and seven firearms from him during the investigation.

On Jan. 26, a final purchase was planned, according to the sheriff’s office. Hubanks and a passenger, 24-year-old Essex D. Styles of Round Lake, were arrested at the Lake Forest Oasis. They had an AK-47 rifle and AK-47 pistol at the time. Hubanks is being held without bond on federal firearms charges.

Styles was charged with two counts of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without an FOID card, all felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

On Feb. 8, 26-year-old Darius M. Smith was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s Gang Task Force purchased more than 25 grams of heroin from Smith.

Smith, of Waukegan, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The same day, the Gang Task Force arrested 21-year-old Kieshaun D. Smith of Gurnee after purchasing heroin that also tested positive for fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

“I can’t emphasize it enough … drugs kill, plain and simple. Drugs and gangs destroy families and dreams. The Sheriff’s Gang Task Force will continue making it a priority to suppress drugs and gangs in our community,” Sheriff Mark Curran said in the statement.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)