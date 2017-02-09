LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Charges Filed Against Alleged Killer Of Chicago Rapper

February 9, 2017 4:29 PM
(CBS) – A suspect has been charged in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Chicago man whose body was found along Metra railroad tracks in River West Wednesday.

Kevin Alexander, 23, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago Police announced today.

Alexander allegedly killed 24-year-old Walter Long Jr., a rapper who performed as dinnerwithjohn, after the two scuffled west of The Loop.

Security video shows the scuffle in the 400 block of North Clinton around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Long suffered a laceration to his upper left torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reportedly zeroed in on Alexander after he showed up at the hospital with facial injuries.

The person police questioned ended up at the University of Illinois hospital with facial injuries, a source tells CBS 2. He was later taken into custody.

