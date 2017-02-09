Francois’ Langur Born At Lincoln Park Zoo, 7th Successful Birth For Breeding Pair

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed Monday a new member to their Helen Branch Primate House.
A bright orange endangered Francois’ Langur was born Monday, the seventh successful birth the Lincoln Park Zoo’s pair Pumpkin and Cartman.
The gender of the new arrival is yet to be determined. The infant Francois’ Langur can be found clinging tight to its mom, Pumpkin.
“Pumpkin is an experienced and attentive mother and the entire troop is being supportive,” said Curator of Primates, Maureen Leahy, in a statement. “We recently updated the langur exhibit to include more dynamic elements such as vines, sway poles and pulley feeders, so it will be exciting to see the newest addition of the troop grow more independent and explore the habitat.”
The infant will have a bright orange coat for the first few months of life and then the fur will turn black. Adult Francois’ Langurs have a black body with white facial markings from ear to ear, and black atop the head. The orange fur at infancy is through to aide in “alloparenting,” or ‘aunting behavior among other females in the group.
The baby Langur joins its sisters Kieu and Orla, brothers Vinh and Pierre, as well as an adult female Chi. The eight Francois’ Langurs can be viewed in the Helen Brach Primate House at Lincoln Park Zoo.