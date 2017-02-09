Lawmakers Aim To Make Obama’s Birthday A Holiday In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers from Chicago have proposed bills to make former President Barack Obama’s birthday a state holiday.
The three bills would all make Obama’s birthday, Aug. 4, an official holiday.
Two House bills, proposed by Democratic Reps. Andre Thapedi and Sonya Harper would make Aug. 4 a “legal holiday,” in which state government offices shut down, and schools and businesses have the option of closing.
Under the Senate bill co-sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jacqueline Collins, “Barack Obama Day” would be commemorative only and not a holiday.
Thapedi tried making Obama’s birthday a state holiday last year, but the bill stalled in a House committee. Thapedi says this year’s legislation has a better chance of being passed into law now that Obama is no longer president.
