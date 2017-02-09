Amtrak Police Officer Shoots Man Near Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amtrak police officer shot and critically wounded a man late Wednesday night in the West Loop near Union Station.
Sources said the Amtrak officer confronted two suspects near Van Buren and Canal streets, about a block south of Union Station, around 8:45 p.m. The officer opened fire after one of the two men appeared to reach for a weapon.
Amtrak officials confirmed one of their police officers shot a suspect, but Amtrak and police officials would not confirm the account of the shooting.
Paramedics took the man who was shot to Stroger Hospital, where the man was listed in critical condition early Thursday.
Chicago police were investigating the shooting, but referred all questions to Amtrak.
Amtrak officials have said little about what led up to the shooting. The rail line was expected to release a statement Thursday morning.