View: Aerial Shot Of Wrigley Field, 2 Months Before Cubs’ Home Opener

(CBS) The Cubs begin their work toward repeating as World Series champions next week when they open spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Back here in Chicago, work also continues on the home of the Cubs.
As the third offseason of construction continues on The 1060 Project — a $750-million renovation of the ballpark and the surrounding area — Wrigley Field doesn’t look much like its usual self. You can see that much in this aerial photo that was taken Thursday morning by WBBM traffic reporter and photographer Jeanette Hudson.
Some areas of focus on Wrigley Field renovations this offseason are on moving the bullpens from foul territory to below the bleachers, adding new rows of seating in that area, replacing several rows of seating behind home plate, upgrading the visiting team’s batting tunnel and upgrading some concession stands.
The Cubs’ home opener is two months and a day away, as they host the Dodgers on April 10, by which they’ll have their usual green grass back.