Bears Sign TE Justin Perillo From Practice Squad

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have signed tight end Justin Perillo from the practice squad to the active roster, a move that is official on the NFL’s transaction wire.
Perillo, 26, was signed by the Bears to the practice squad late in the 2016 season. He has played parts of three NFL seasons with the Packers after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
Perillo has 15 career receptions and posted a touchdown in 2015. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder played college football at Maine.
Earlier this week, the Bears placed linebacker Josh Shirley on waivers. He had finished the season on the active roster as added depth for an injury-depleted group at linebacker.
The Bears can begin signing free agents on March 9 when the new league year officially begins.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.