Chicago Girl, 16, Enjoys Life One Year After Getting Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was shot last year walking to her bus stop in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

One year later, she tells CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot how her life has changed.

Alex, who asked CBS 2 to only use her first name, was shot in the right thigh on Feb. 11, 2016, after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout in her neighborhood.

“I heard two shots. I was ignoring it, and then the third one just hit me in the back,” she said.

A year after the incident, Alex said she wants to try things other people her age might not.

“I feel like age has no limit no more,” she said.

Alex’s family has moved to a new neighborhood on the northwest side of Chicago. She enjoys the new area, even with the bullet lodged above her knee.

“I will still be out here, doing more than what I was doing before,” she said.

Police said no one has been charged in her shooting.