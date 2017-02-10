Cubs Announce Promotions, Hirings In Baseball Operations Department

(CBS) Just prior to the start of spring training, the Cubs have made a series of hirings and promotions within their baseball operations department.
Most notably, Kyle Evans has been promoted to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager. He’s in his sixth season with the team. Evans is filling the position of Jared Porter, who left the Cubs in the offseason for a new job with the Diamondbacks.
Alex Suarez has been promoted to director of international pro scouting/assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting. Jason Parks has been promoted to special assistant to the president and general manager after previously serving as a professional and amateur scout.
Joe Nelson and Nic Jackson were hired as scouts in the pro scouting department, which featured a series of promotions for others.
There were also several promotions in the amateur scouting department and in the front office, where Jacob Eisenberg was hired as an assistant of research and development and John Pedrotty was hired as a trainee for baseball operations.
John Baker was promoted to coordinator of mental skills.