Family Of Man Shot By Amtrak Officer Fights For Justice

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of the man shot and seriously injured Wednesday by an Amtrak police officer said the 25-year old from Minneapolis did not deserve to be shot while traveling through Chicago.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with the family and has more on the story.

“He was just trying to come home,” cried girlfriend, Arterria Lipsey. “He was just trying to come home.”

Family of 25-year-old Chad Robertson said he was traveling with a friend on a mega bus from Memphis to his home in Minneapolis.

“They had a one hour layover in Chicago, which ended with my brother getting shot in his back,” said sister, Nina Robertson.

The family, with just the clothes on their back, rushed to Stroger Hospital from Minneapolis where the father of two is still fighting.

“He has a bullet lodged in his spine,” Nina Robertson said. “He has a severe spinal injury.”

Chicago police said Robertson had cash and drugs on him when he was shot, but have not provided details on what led up to the shooting.

“He is not a bad person and that is what I want you to know,” said sister, Lanisha Taylor.

Family attorney, Douglas Hopson said Robertson walked from the mega bus stop into an Amtrak station to warm up.

“They go to the Amtrak station and immediately they are insulted, talk to disrespectfully by one police officer,” Hopson said.

According to the family, Robertson was shot while running away.

“I’m told by a witness standing right next to the officer that he got on one knee, aimed and fired to execute Chad,” Hopson said.

Nina Robertson said Chad is loved and the family “will not stand for this.”

Amtrak released a statement Friday stating that the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is department police. They will continue to cooperate with investigations.