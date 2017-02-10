Girl Scouts Were Robbed At Gunpoint, Officers Cover The Costs And Donate $1,000

UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Girl Scouts troop in central California were robbed Wednesday at gunpoint outside a grocery store. Now city police have reached in their own wallets to help cover the costs and support the troop, CBS Sacramento reports.
The East Bay Times reports that Union City police have so far donated more than $1,000 to a 12-year-old girl who was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The robbery occurred at a Safeway store and the suspect has not been apprehended.
Officials say many officers involved in the investigation have children involved in scouting. They donated to cover the cost of the robbery.
The Union City Police Officers Association purchased all of the girl’s remaining boxes of cookies.
Sgt. Steve Mendez says officers are glad neither the girl nor her mother was injured in the robbery. He says he’s glad officers were able to donate and turn the robbery into a happy story.
