I was injured at work and at the moment, my claim is being processed while I wait for surgery. Should I give things time to play out before considering an attorney?

Mark Weissburg, a partner and Illinois workers compensation attorney at Horwitz Horwitz & Associates, answers this common question.

Answer:

If you’ve been injured seriously enough to require surgery, consulting with an attorney is always recommended. An initial consultation is usually free (our office always offers a free consultation), and an attorney can offer you protection against the many problems that can arise in Workers’ Compensation Case.

What starts out as a seemingly small injury can end up having career-ending complications. A change in your disability status or treatment plan could drastically change the way the insurance company treats your claim.

An attorney can help keep your case on track and stop the red flags and potential problems long before they threaten your rights and benefits. Having a qualified attorney also provides you with leverage that matches the strength of the insurance company, working with adjusters to keep your benefits flowing, while also keeping the “end game” in mind by protecting the value of your final settlement.

Does everyone need an attorney to successfully navigate a workers’ compensation claim? If you don’t have an attorney, it is essential that you understand your rights and responsibilities, maintain proper documentation and obtain appropriate medical treatment early on. You’ll also need to recognize the many risks and potential problems involved in a Workers’ Compensation claim, and realize that the interest of an insurance carrier is to protect themselves, no the injured worker.

Don’t expect your employer or their workers’ compensation carrier to explain all your rights and benefits to you. Ultimately, you must learn to protect yourself, or hire someone who can.

New clients come to us every day after the damage has been done; their benefits have been cut off, they never saw their private physician and the company physician has released them back to work prematurely. Don’t wait till things have gone this far to get help with your claim.

The question is… how do you find out all you need to know without having to digest the entire Workers’ Compensation Act?

Here’s where I can make it easy for you to get the facts.

My book, How to Win a Workers’ Compensation Claim in Illinois, was written specifically to help injured workers navigate through a system that thrives on misinformation and confusion.

Where do company policies end and Illinois laws prevail?

What are the three basic rights you have under the Workers’ Compensation Act?

What other benefits are you entitled to?

This easy-to-read guide will help you evaluate your specific situation and determine if and when you need to consult an attorney, while also helping you receive all the benefits you’re entitled to under the law.

