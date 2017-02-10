No Charges Against Officer In Deadly Shooting Of LeGrier, Jones

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer will not face criminal charges in the deadly shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.

The state’s attorney’s office concluded there was not enough evidence to prove Officer Robert Rialmo committed a crimial act.

“After thorough review, the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Rialmo did not act in self-defense in shooting LeGrier and Jones,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Rialmo, responding to a domestic dispute, shot LeGrier six times, while Jones, who was LeGrier’s neighbor, was struck with one fatal gunshot to the chest.

On Dec. 26, 2015, police were called to an apartment building in the 4700 block of West Erie Street for a domestic incident involving LeGrier and his father. Police said “were confronted by a combative subject” holding a baseball bat and that an officer fired his weapon.

Jones was not involved in the dispute.

LeGrier was shot in the chest, back, right buttock and left arm. He suffered a graze wounds to his right shoulder and chest.

The teen also had marijuana in his system, the medical examiner found.

The bullet that struck Jones, severed her heart, aorta and esophagus.

The purpose of the review was solely to examine whether the conduct of Officer Rialmo was unlawful, the state’s attorney’s office said. It did not address issues related to tactics or whether Rialmo followed police procedures.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the review of the case. Foxx previously worked for Power, Rogers & Smith, the law firm representing the estate of Jones.