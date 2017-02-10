The 59th Annual Grammy Awards: A Preview Of What 2017 Will Bring

CHICAGO (CBS) — The seats are assigned. Poster placeholders for some of the biggest names in music like Chance the Rapper, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Rihanna grace the seats, that come Sunday will be replaced with the real deal.

Preparations are already underway for what stands to be a magical night, the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The masterminds behind the show promise this year will be even better than last year, with some of the biggest names in the industry scheduled to perform and present awards.

From rock to pop to country, both new and old names, the Grammys are definitely a who’s who in the music world.

James Corden of the Late Late Show will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. He helped roll out the red carpet and believes current events could influence the broadcast.

“Musicians have always been at the forefront of having something to say,” Corden said. “Historically, it can bring everyone together.”

The people of Chicago are excited to see Chance the Rapper. And even one of his competitors for Best New Artist wants to see the Chicago native.

“I’m really, really excited to see Chance the Rapper,” said Maren Morris. “So cool, he’s changed the rules.”

CBS 2’s Irika Sargent will be among all the Grammy excitement, with live reports from Los Angeles all weekend.

CBS 2 will broadcast Sunday the 59th Annual Grammy Awards live beginning at 7 p.m.