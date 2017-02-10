The Bernstein Brief: Good For Jordan Spieth

By Dan Bernstein–
(CBS) I’ve always favored “vermin” as the best descriptor for adult autograph seekers, one of the lowest forms of human life. I’ve seen them stalking athletes for years outside of practice facilities, arenas and hotels with their binders of cards and bags of photos, converging on them to demand that they sign anything and everything and indignant when they don’t.
These are not wide-eyed children asking for a token of connection to a beloved sports star but craven parasites trying to use another person’s good will only for their own gain, often seen knocking those kids out of their way.
Jordan Spieth finally had enough Wednesday, admonishing two men for swearing in front of children when Spieth refused to sign for them at Pebble Beach.
“I enjoy signing and sign for kids whenever we get the chance,” he said. “But I’m not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people’s success. Go get a job instead.”
And he referred to the men as “scums.”
I still prefer “vermin,” but bravo nonetheless.
