Two Coyotes Attack Dog In Riverside Yard: Police

(CBS) – A Riverside family is thankful their dog is alive after an attack by two coyotes.
The owners of the Weimaraner say it was out in the backyard Thursday morning. Minutes later, they heard crying and ran outside to find two coyotes attacking the dog.
The owners chased the coyotes off by yelling and throwing things at them.
The dog was treated for minor wounds and expected to be OK.
Riverside police are warning pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals since this is mating season for coyotes.