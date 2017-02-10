Veterans Cemetery Vandalized In Alton

ALTON, Ill. (CBS) — Police have extra patrols at the Alton National Cemetery after the site was vandalized.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
The small cemetery, which is 45 minutes away from St. Louis, is the final resting place of 551 veterans and their families.
This week, caretakers discovered it had been vandalized. Cemetery Director Jeff Barnes said staff found dog feces, dirty diapers and other trash throughout the site. There was also a broken sign and a missing section marker.
“What transpired was extremely disrespectful. It’s our nation’s heroes that gave their life for our country and it’s totally unacceptable behavior,” he said.
Barnes said the vandals have not been caught.