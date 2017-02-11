1 Hospitalized After Lawndale Fire Above Church

February 11, 2017 10:09 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after a fire on the second floor of a church in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The still and box fire was reported at 9:33 p.m. on the second floor of the Greater Gallilee Missionary Baptist Church at 1308 S. Independence Blvd., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. Her condition had stabilized.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday night and an estimate of the damage was not available.

