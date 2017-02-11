1 Questioned After Shooting Inside Austin Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday inside an Austin neighborhood apartment on the West Side.
About 1:45 a.m., he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man in a building in the 5600 block of West Fulton, and the older man ended up suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.
Detectives were questioning the 21-year-old about the shooting early Saturday.
