9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Englewood Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy died in a crash Saturday that also injured nine others in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
A dark-colored Chevy SUV was heading west about 4:15 p.m. on 69th Street near Halsted when the driver drove through a solid red traffic light and struck a CTA bus driving through the intersection, police said. The CTA bus lost control and struck a dark-colored Mercury SUV.
The 9-year-old boy was ejected from of the Chevy and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Nine other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash, and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death or provide details.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was handling the case.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)