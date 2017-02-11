Anti-Abortion Activists Pray Outside Chicago Planned Parenthood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anti-abortion activists in Chicago, the suburbs and across the country have been staging rallies and prayer vigils today to push for an end to funding for Planned Parenthood.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Clinic escorts and police watched a couple dozen activists quietly pray outside a Planned Parenthood clinic at LaSalle and Division.
Veronica Price from Skokie said the movement is energized Donald Trump’s administration, the Republican Congress and their promises to defund Planned Parenthood.
Chicagoan Linda Rhodes said she’s hopeful, noting the President’s support and Vice President Mike Pence being an Evangelical Christian.
Planned Parenthood and allies are gearing up for a battle on this issue.
Aside from clinic escorts, the Pro-Choice side was not represented at the rally.