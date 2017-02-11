Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force Arrest 9 Men For Soliciting Sex

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force arrested nine men as part of a ‘National Johns Suppression’ operation.
Members of the Gang Task Force went undercover on Jan. 13 and Feb. 9 in a continued campaign to suppress the demand for purchased sex. The campaign was a part of a nationwide operation specifically targeting customers, known as “Johns,” who solicit prostitutes.
The two-day operation utilized a classified advertising website, which is regularly used as a medium for prostitution, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office release.
“When the ‘Johns’ arrived and offered money to the undercover detectives for sexual acts, they were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail,” said Christopher Covelli, Lake County Police Sergeant.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s, the nationwide effort, in the past five years, has led to more than 6,000 arrests of “Johns” and sex traffickers.
Below is a list of the individuals arrested in the two-day operation after soliciting sex at a southern Lake County Hotel.
Arrested on Jan. 13th:
– Erik L. Jorgensen, 40, of the 1800 block of Amberley Court, Lake Forest; Next Court Date: March 2, 2017, 9:00AM, Courtroom C-404
– Evelio Garcia-Caniz, 34, of the 2700 block of North Rutherford Ave, Chicago; Next Court Date: March 6, 2017, 9:00AM, Courtroom C-403
Arrested on Feb. 9th (court dates pending):
– Matthew R. Scanlon, 47, of the 6300 block of Crossland Boulevard, Gurnee (Charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act and Resisting Arrest)
– Michael Pacholczak, 33, of the 700 block of Hillside Drive, Mundelein
– Francisco J. Castaneda, 43, of the 700 block of Court of Birch, Vernon Hills
– Dimitrios Samaras, 42, of the 26200 block of North Hickory Ave, Unincorporated Mundelein
– Antonio M. Knight, 23, of the 100 block of Brandywine Court, Vernon Hills
– Gustavo R. Valdez, 38, of the 1300 block of Quaker Lane, Prospect Heights
– Oscar Rivera-Maldonado, 20, of the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Waukegan