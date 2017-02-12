11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head Saturday night in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.
The girl was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive when gunfire was heard and she was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head, Chicago Police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.
