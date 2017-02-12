2-Year-Old Girl Among 2 Injured In South Side Crash

February 12, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: car crash, Crash, South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was among two people injured in a crash early Sunday on the South Side.

About 2:50 a.m., a 2002 Ford Mustang driving north in the 3900 block of South LaSalle rear-ended a semi truck that was stopped at a red light, according to Chicago Police.

The car was pinned under the semi up to the windshield, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The girl, a passenger in the Mustang, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while the 26-year-old man driving the car was taken to Stroger Hospital. Fire officials said they were both in serious-to-critical condition, but police said their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The Mustang’s driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia