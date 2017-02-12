3 Killed, 15 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 15 others — including two girls, ages 11 and 12 — have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

The two girls were both critically wounded in separate South Side shootings less than an hour apart Saturday night.

The 11-year-old girl was was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood when gunfire was heard and she was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The 12-year-old was was playing with friends about 7:15 p.m. outside in the 1900 block of West 57th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood when shots rang out and she was struck in the head, police said. The girl, who was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The weekend’s most recent slaying happened Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Two men and two women were outside about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mayfield when two people got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire at the group. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park; and another 25-year-old woman was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All of their conditions were stabilized.

Earlier Saturday, a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley a block away from the incident on Mayfield, police said. Officers responding at 6:53 a.m. to call of a person shot in the 100 block of North Menard found the 23-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened also happened in Austin. Keenan Turner, 29, was sitting in front of a home about 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel when someone walked up and shot him repeatedly across the body, authorities said. Turner was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting.

At least 10 more people have been wounded in Chicago shootings between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers fatally shot a woman who allegedly lunged at them with a knife Friday evening in the North Center neighborhood.

Last weekend, 22 people were shot in the city, leaving three dead. Almost 400 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

