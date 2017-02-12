High School Girls Kickoff Random Acts of Kindness Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — If a teenager bought your coffee today or gave you a flower on the street, it was part of an effort to spread kindness.
Wearing purple and blue satin capes, soccer players from Whitney Young and East Aurora stopped people along State street in the loop to give them lollipops, packets of tissues, flowers and inspirational notes.
Carmela Hayden, a senior at Whitney Young, says there’s no reason to limit yourself to Random Acts of Kindness Week, which started Sunday.
The girls used their own money to buy people coffee, hot chocolate and sandwiches.
They said the recipients were surprised but grateful for the gestures.
Members of the Lincoln-Way West team gave stuffed animals to little kids in the New Lenox Walmart.
Players from Plainfield South and other schools brought food to firefighters.
Others left positive notes on car windshields.
It was organized by the non-profit group Buddies Helpers, which says 2,500 girls from 80 high schools across Chicago and the suburbs participated.
All of those involved play soccer in the PepsiCo Showdown, a tournament held in April of this year.